We are an art gallery - social impact gift shop of handmade artisanal gifts made by women from across the globe - and a meeting/
Open April through November, we invite visitors to enjoy a Slow Art™ experience and take time to learn about the stories behind each artwork and artist. Art can't
Drop us a line to find out more about our:
- Victorian Tea-Time Art Events - a 2-hour tea-time event with gourmet teas and tea-time delicacies.
- Co-working space.
- Rentals for workshops, seminars, classes, and retreats.
- Discounts for interior designers and businesses.
Video by Anais DerSimonian
VVO
Artists at War
Testimonies of creative minds affected by brutalities of our times
Visit our giftshop for "handmade by women" bags, jewelry and other accessories from the U.S. Armenia, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Egypt, Ghana, India, Israel, Italy, Mali, Syria, Turkey and Vietnam.
Virtual Exhibit Opening-One Planet Irreplaceable
One Planet Irreplaceable Exhibit
We look forward to welcoming you to our gallery.
Jackie
Haley Art Gallery - 178 Haley Rd.
Kittery, Maine 03904
617-584-2580 - haleygallery@comcast.net